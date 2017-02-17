Hope you enjoyed that dry day… rain returns Saturday

SEATTLE — Rain comes back into the forecast, starting Saturday.

Q13 News Meteorologist Tim Joyce says, “Most of the rain will be for areas south of Mount Vernon and in the Cascade foothills. The mountains will catch about 1-4 inches of snow above 3,000 feet. High temperatures in the lowlands will be a tad cooler than Friday, only a range between 45 and 50 degrees.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Joyce says there will be "lots of clouds" on Sunday with some morning showers, then steady rain and possible thunderstorms arrive in the afternoon.

On Monday, there will be more rain and breezy, too. Some showers Tuesday morning, too. But then...

"It looks like we'll see a nice chunk of dry weather from Tuesday afternoon through midday on Thursday," Joyce said. "Some showers look likely from late Thursday through Friday."