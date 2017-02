WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

Have you seen ‘Chucky?’

That’s the street name of a High-Violent Offender who’s wanted in the the Tri-Cities.

Daniel Gomez is breaking probation on a drug dealing conviction.

He’s got a huge rap sheet that includes busts for harassment, burglary and identity theft.

He’s inked with a bunch of tattoos on his neck and a big one above his right eye.

If you know where he’s hiding, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App.