× DACA recipient will remain in federal custody until bond hearing, attorneys call ruling disappointing

SEATTLE – The Des Moines man taken into custody by Immigration Customs Enforcement officers will remain there for at least another week.

Judge James Donohue refused to release Daniel Ramirez Medina immediately on Friday saying an immigration judge should have the right to hold a bond hearing first.

Ramirez’s attorneys were hoping to avoid the bond hearing in front of the immigration judge fighting for an immediate release.

Ramirez is legally allowed to be in the US through the DACA program.

It was created by the Obama administration giving undocumented young immigrants the chance to work and go to school.

But now Ramirez faces deportation because he’s accused of having gang connections, allegations he denies.

Protesters were outside the federal courthouse since early Friday morning demanding his freedom.

“We are frustrated that he remains in detention for even a single hour more,” attorney Mark Rosenbaum said.

After the hearing attorneys for Ramirez said there is much more at stake than just one man.

“This is a case that the whole nation and whole world should be watching in terms of the integrity of the word of the United States government,” Rosenbaum said.

Ramirez’s entourage of attorneys says ICE had no right to arrest Ramirez in the first place. ICE agents were after Ramirez’s father who is a felon and an undocumented immigrant last week when they came across Ramirez at his father’s residence.

Attorneys allege ICE agents arrested Ramirez despite the fact that he had a DACA permit.

In order to get a DACA permit, a candidate has to go through a rigorous vetting process which includes a juvenile background check. Attorneys say ICE agents had several opportunities to realize their mistake but are refusing to release Ramirez who they continue to call a threat to national security.

“This individual is much a gang member as everyone one of you,” Rosenbaum said.

“There is no basis of detaining our client it’s outrageous,” attorney Theodore Boutrous, Jr. said.

But those arguments did not work to immediately release Ramirez. Donohue says an immigration judge should have a crack at the case but he did fast track a bond hearing. Donohue asked that DHS expedite the process getting Ramirez in front of an immigration judge sometime in the next 7 days.

“We are going to consider having a hearing we are looking into options,” Boutrous said.

One concern brought up by Ramirez’s attorney will he be stripped of his DACA protection once an immigration judge hears the case?

Supporters say they will fight for his release and fight to clear his name.

“He never went out to drink, smoke none of that stuff he’s a great guy,” friend Roger Arellano said.

Arellano says he hired Ramirez to work in construction with him recently. He’s shocked over the government’s allegations that Ramirez is associated with the Sureno gang.

“That is nonsense, that’s a lie, that’s a smear,” Rosenbaum said.

Rosenbaum is now questioning his client’s handwritten note, in which the 23 year-old appears to admit he’s affiliated with a gang.

Rosenbaum is alleging government agents may have doctored the note to make his client look guilty.

“It looked like someone started to erase and saw that erasing didn’t do any good and gave up on it,” Rosenbaum said.

But DHS continues to stand by the detention saying not only did Ramirez admit to being a gang member but that he has a tattoo to corroborate their story.

Rosenbaum says that’s no proof.

“That calls into question the credibility of homeland security,” Rosenbaum said.

DHS says since 2012 about 1500 DACA recipients have been terminated because of a criminal conviction or gang affiliation. They believe Ramirez’s case is in line with previous cases.

There are an estimated 750,000 DACA recipients across the country.

The Mexican Consul in Seattle Roberto Dondisch says he will be closely watching this case because it is unusual and it involves a DACA recipient. He did tell Q13 News that he did not believe that DHS was specifically targeting DACA recipients.

After the bond hearing, Ramirez’s attorneys will have the option to go back to judge Donohue to continue to argue their case.