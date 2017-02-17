Bold Rolex robber: Help Bellevue Police identify crook who bolted from jewelry store with $35K watch on his wrist

WANTED IN BELLEVUE —

Caught on camera: A bad guy bolting from a Bellevue Square jewelry store — with a $35,000 Rolex strapped to his wrist.

The store’s surveillance got a good look at his face though and Bellevue detectives are hoping someone can tell them his name.

“In the video we see a white male walking in and contacting a salesperson inside the store,” describes Bellevue Police Ofc. Tory Mangione. “They sit down at a counter where he takes a look at a couple of watches, he puts on one of the watches, stands up, looks at it and then runs out of the store. It’s a pretty brazen move. It’s a high-end store. It’s a high-end watch and to do so with a store with such surveillance systems, it’s surprising they would take such a risk. We want him. This is a high-dollar item and we would really like to get that watch back and catch this guy to prosecute him.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Detectives think he's 25 to 30 years old, 5’7” to 5’10” and weighs about 185 to 200 pounds.

The $35,000 watch he swiped late last month is an 18-karat gold Rolex Sub-Mariner.

If you recognize him, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.