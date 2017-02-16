× Whidbey Island man sentenced for possessing massive amounts of child porn

CLINTON, Wash. – A former Whidbey Island resident was sentenced to eight years in prison for possessing a massive amount of child pornography, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

Eric Eugene Lobdell, 28, will also undergo 15 years of supervised release after his prison term is over.

An investigation found more than 100,000 images of child pornography on Lobdell’s electronic devices, including some that he captured with a hidden camera of young girls changing clothes and using the bathroom.

The judge in the case, Thomas S. Zilly, called Lobdell’s crimes “really outrageous behavior.”

One of Lobdell’s victims spoke in court during the sentencing.

“The person I was meant to be was taken from me,” she said. “I feel broken, violated and ashamed.”