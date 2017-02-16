× Washington AG Ferguson says Trump ‘conceding defeat’ on travel ban

Washington state’s attorney general says the federal government was “conceding defeat” by saying it will rescind and replace President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office sent the tweet Thursday, shortly after the administration filed new documents with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The government also said it didn’t want a larger group of 9th Circuit judges to review a decision to keep the ban on hold.

Conceding defeat: "President intends in the near future to rescind the Order and replace it" –DOJ brief, p. 4 https://t.co/AWAvjGscnF — WA Attorney General (@AGOWA) February 16, 2017

“Today’s court filing by the federal government recognizes the obvious — the President’s current Exec Order violates the Constitution.” -BF — WA Attorney General (@AGOWA) February 16, 2017

Washington and Minnesota sued over the ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries, saying it was unconstitutional.

The states had said in their own filing Thursday that there was no need for the full 11-member court to review the lower-court ruling.

“President Trump could have sought review of this flawed Order in the Supreme Court but declined to face yet another defeat.” -BF — WA Attorney General (@AGOWA) February 16, 2017

Washington Solicitor General Noah Purcell said the decision by the three-judge panel was consistent with previous U.S. Supreme Court rulings.