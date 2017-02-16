× Trump administration says it will revise travel ban

SAN FRANCISCO — President Donald Trump’s administration says it does not want a larger appellate panel to review a ruling keeping its travel ban on hold and will instead revise the ban.

“We are issuing a new executive action next week that will comprehensively protect our country,” said Trump. “So we’ll be going along the one path and hopefully winning that and at the same time we will be issuing a new and very comprehensive order to protect our people.”

The administration said in a court filing on Thursday that it will replace the travel ban with a new one in the near future.

Trump said the only thing wrong with his initial order was the “bad decision by a bad court.”