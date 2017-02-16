Parts of Western Washington at ‘extreme’ risk of landslides

Trump administration says it will revise travel ban

Posted 11:32 AM, February 16, 2017, by and , Updated at 12:06PM, February 16, 2017
US President Donald Trump takes a question as he speaks during a press conference on February 16, 2017, at the White House in Washington, DC. Trump announced Alexander Acosta as his new nominee to head the US Department of Labor, after his first choice, Andrew Puzder, withdrew from consideration on February 15. (Photo credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO — President Donald Trump’s administration says it does not want a larger appellate panel to review a ruling keeping its travel ban on hold and will instead revise the ban.

“We are issuing a new executive action next week that will comprehensively protect our country,” said Trump. “So we’ll be going along the one path and hopefully winning that and at the same time we will be issuing a new and very comprehensive order to protect our people.”

The administration said in a court filing on Thursday that it will replace the travel ban with a new one in the near future.

Trump said the only thing wrong with his initial order was the “bad decision by a bad court.”