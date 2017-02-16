Rally to ‘Free Daniel’ planned in Seattle Friday morning

SEATTLE — Local immigrant rights activists and others will hold a rally at the federal courthouse on Friday morning to demand the immediate release of immigrant “Dreamer” Daniel Ramirez Medina, 23, who was taken into custody by ICE agents last week in Des Moines, it was announced Thursday.

Ramirez, a father, was brought to the United States by his family when he was 7. He received approval to stay in the U.S. and work under the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. But ICE agents took him into custody for a deportation hearing, saying he was a “self-admitted gang member” and a “threat to public safety.” Ramirez has denied gang affiliations.

A hearing on his case is to be held in U.S. District Court in Seattle Friday morning.

The rally for Ramirez’s release is to be held at 9 a.m. Friday. It is reportedly to include members of the Washington Dream Coalition, United We Dream, El Comite, the May 1st Action Coalition, Casa Latina, the Church Council of Greater Seattle, the SEIU labor union, the Resist Trump Coalition, Faith in Public Life and others.

Seattle City Council member Kshama Sawant said in a news release, “Over the last week, Trump’s administration has detained and deported hundreds of immigrants in a new offensive meant to send a chill throughout the entire community. Here in Seattle, Daniel Ramirez Medina was taken by ICE over a week ago. It is clear that ICE agents under Trump feel empowered to target anyone and everyone — DACA be damned!”