Puget Sound on track for wettest February on record

SEATTLE -- Heavy, heavy rain that moved through Western Washington overnight has caused trouble for commuters, but Q13 News forecasters say a few dry days are ahead.

Impressive rainfall totals

Rain amounts in last 24 hours are 2 to 4 inches across the lowlands of Puget Sound.

Though the month is scarcely halfway over, it was already the sixth-wettest February on record by Wednesday, Q13 meteorologist Walter Kelley said.

“Things are going to be soaking, with standing water on the roads through early Thursday,” Kelley said. “The rivers are running high and fast.”

Stevenson said as of Thursday at 6 a.m., this is the 5th wettest February on record.

“We should easily have the wettest February on record by the time the month ends,” Kelley said.

Looking ahead

Heavy rain has tracked out of the area. Wind will ease through morning, however rain showers will continue. Expect an increase of rain showers this afternoon, high temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

The mudslide this morning on westbound I-90 in Issaquah had Doppler radar estimated rain rates of 1.34″ an hour as the heavy band of rain tracked eastward.

This type of heavy rain has exacerbated slide areas and promoted slides for bluffs and hills across western Washington.

Increased landslide risk

Q13 meteorologist M.J. McDermott said landslides or debris flow would continue to be a threat Thursday and Friday.

The Department of Natural Resources and National Weather Service provided this map showing current landslide hazards.