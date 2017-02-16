× National media think Seahawks will draft o-line – or maybe a CB? Or TE?

SEATTLE – While a good chunk of Seattle Seahawks fans are hoping the team picks an offensive lineman in the first round of April’s NFL draft, many in the national media aren’t so sure that’s the direction they’ll take.

While some early mock drafts do indeed forecast the Seahawks will try to get some help up front, others have them looking at a defensive back or even a tight end.

The three-day draft begins in Chicago April 27.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper (paywall) is on the O-line train, saying the Hawks could go for Wisconsin offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk with the No. 26 overall pick:

It’s not totally unfair to say the Seahawks’ offensive-line play wrecked their shot at a Super Bowl title. I think age on defense is starting to become more of a concern, but if they find some value along the offensive line in Round 1, it would make sense. The secondary and pass rush could also be in play here, and the Seahawks should also have a clearer picture on Earl Thomas’ progress by April.

CBS Sports’ Will Brinson is targeting the same position, but a different guy in Indiana’s Dan Feeney:

There’s no question what the Seahawks biggest weakness is heading into 2017. They have to protect Russell Wilson if they want this offense to improve, and that starts by building out the offensive line.

Elsewhere, however, many think general manager John Schneider will go after a cornerback. NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah thinks Alabama’s Marlon Humphrey could be the guy:

Humphrey has the ideal size and length to excel in the Seahawks’ scheme.

Brent Sobleski at Bleacher Report agrees:

Humphrey has the physical requirements and aggressive attitude the organization wants in its cornerbacks. The Alabama product stands 6’1″, and he’s been asked to play press coverage during his time with the Crimson Tide. Humphrey’s jam is the best in the class.

And so does CBS Sports’ Rob Rang:

The Seahawks prioritize length and physicality over speed at cornerback. Humphrey — the son of former Broncos’ first-round running back Bobby Humphrey — possesses all three. The speedy 6-foot-1, 195 pound redshirt sophomore surrendered some big plays (including the University of Washington’s only touchdown in the Peach Bowl) but he plays with the confident, aggressive style Carroll prefers.

Over at Pro Football Focus, Steve Palazzolo thinks the Seahawks will go with – believe it or not – a tight end in Alabama’s O.J. Howard:

With TE Jimmy Graham heading into the last year of his contract, Howard is an intriguing option, as he was the nation’s top run-blocking tight end in 2016, and has the speed to stretch the middle of the field. Howard can make the necessary blocks in Seattle’s zone-blocking scheme, and he averaged 7.3 yards after the catch over the last three years, showing what he can do as a big-play threat in the passing game. The offensive line will be at the center of plenty of Seattle’s draft discussions, but adding a playmaker like Howard may be too much to pass up.