× More dog food recalled because it may contain euthanasia drug

WASHINGTON D.C. — A second brand of dog food has been recalled because it might contain a drug that is used to put dogs down.

Against the Grain Pet Food is voluntarily recalling one lot of Against the Grain Pulled Beef with Gravy Dinner for Dogs in 12-ounce cans, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The food may contain pentobarbital, a drug that is commonly used to put dogs down.

The FDA says the food was manufactured and distributed in Washington state and Maryland back in 2015. The food was distributed to independent pet retail stores.

The food is no longer on store shelves. However, it has a best by date of December 2019.

This is the second dog food recall in recent weeks due to the presence of pentobarbital. An Illinois pet food company voluntarily recalled one of their products after the powerful sedative sickened five dogs and killed another. According to the Seattle Times, the dog killed after ingesting the food lived in Washington state.

Against the Grain can be reached at 708-566-4410 for questions on the recall.