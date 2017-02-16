Landslide risk remains ‘extreme’ in some parts of Western Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The risk of landslides remained "extreme" in some parts of Western Washington as heavy rains and warm temperatures slammed the area Thursday.

According to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, areas of King and Pierce counties remained at extreme risk for landslides. Other portions of Thurston and Kitsap counties remained at a high risk.

Landslide Hazard Map from Dept. Natural Resources & Nat'l Weather Service. Potential for more landslides. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/B8HBbtXm9X — M.J. McDermott (@MJMCDERMOTT) February 16, 2017

Westbound Interstate 90 was closed Thursday morning through Issaquah after a large slide came onto the highway.

Another slide was reported on the Maple Valley Highway at 5th in Renton. Dispatchers told Q13 News that mud and wires were on the road.

Maple Valley Hwy shut down due to landslide by Classics Bar. Shutting down hwy @ 140th/MVH, use alternate routes! Will update when possible — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) February 16, 2017

A slide in the 3400 block of East Pioneer Street in Puyallup closed the roadway, and a portion of SR 522 in Bothell was also closed due to trees over the road.

Here's a pic from scene on E Pioneer. Roadway closure estimated at 6 hours. Alternate routes advised. pic.twitter.com/rw33EVsPuW — Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) February 16, 2017

Mud and debris from a slide Wednesday in West Seattle remained overnight. Highland Park Way remained closed.

The DNR tweeted out warning signs of an impending landslide and what to watch for, including springs and sudden difficulty opening or closing doors.

#Landslide Warning Sign #4: Springs, seeps or saturation appear in normally-dry ground Contact your city/county ASAP https://t.co/ISLHFHXd58 pic.twitter.com/J2zeoMIhgm — waDNR (@waDNR) February 16, 2017

#Landslide Warning Sign #3 Sudden difficulty in opening or closing doors and/or windows. Contact ur city/county ASAP https://t.co/GkJHSo9pKb — waDNR (@waDNR) February 16, 2017

Rain has pounded the area throughout February, greatly increasing the risk of hillside movement. Parts of Western Washington are on track for their wettest month in history.