Landslide closes northbound I-5 near Woodland, sinkhole opens up on southbound I-5

WOODLAND, Wash. — A landslide forced the closure of northbound Interstate 5 near Woodland Thursday afternoon, and a 6- to 7-foot sinkhole opened up in the southbound lane of I-5 a few miles away, the Washington State Patrol and the Cowlitz County sheriff said.

“I5 northbound blocked at MP23,” the Cowlitz County sheriff tweeted. “Be patient, follow signs and directions. We’re working hard to get this figured out.”

The sheriff said the slide on northbound I-5 hit one vehicle (see picture), but no one was injured.

The 6- to 7-foot sinkhole is in the right lane of southbound I-5, the State Patrol said.

Woodland is about 29 miles north of Portland.