Landslide blocks all westbound lanes of I-90 through Issaquah; small slides pepper area

ISSAQUAH, Wash — A landslide blocked all lanes of westbound I-90 through Issaquah early Thursday morning.

The Washington State Patrol said one vehicle was high centered and at least 13 other vehicles were disabled in the slide. There were no reports of injuries.

The landslide was blocking the highway near Issaquah’s Front Street. Troopers said to expect long-term traffic control for area, and they encouraged caution as drivers approached the area. No estimated time of reopening was given.

Landslide blocking all westbound lanes of I-90 near Front Street in Issaquah. — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) February 16, 2017

Western Washington has been slammed with days of heavy rain making it one of the wettest Februaries in history for the area.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Here's a look at the landslide covering the WB lanes on I-90 in Issaquah. Huge traffic backup #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/EpNUuQ9qfq — Adam Mertz (@AJMertz) February 16, 2017