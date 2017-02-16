Heavy rain washes out eastern Washington road, sending SUV into creek

LIND, Wash. — A driver escaped unharmed after an Adams County road washed out — sending an SUV into the rushing water below.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office shared photos after Lind-Warden Road gave out Thursday morning.

Deputies say the driver of the 2000 Chevy Blazer was able to get out of the SUV before it became submerged.

“The driver climbed out of the washed section and flagged over other vehicles to warn them about the hazard, likely wavering others from injury and loss,” said Sheriff Dale Wagner.

Road crews blocked Lind-Warden at Roxboro Road on the west side and at Highway 21 on the east side of the washout.

It was unclear when the road would be repaired.