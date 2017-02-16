Couple found dead in Oregon home stole $34,000 from employer, police say

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — A man and a woman, who law enforcement says were being investigated for embezzlement, were found dead inside a home on Bull Mountain early Thursday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

KPTV reports deputies were called to the scene in the 13600 block of Southwest Willow Top Lane in the Bull Mountain area of Washington County around 10:38 p.m. Wednesday.

According to deputies, family members were concerned about the two people inside the home, later identified as 48-year-old Lisa Malone and 48-year-old Leonard Foster.

This is the suspect, Leonard Foster — accused of killing Lisa Malone, then himself. The couple was being investigated for embezzlement pic.twitter.com/gFviFy2ZE5 — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) February 16, 2017

Family members said they entered the three-story house and spoke from the ground floor with Malone and Foster, who were both upstairs.

The family said they then heard a single gunshot but believed it could have been from a television.

After the gunshot, Malone and Foster both said they were fine and told family members they did not want to speak with them. Concerned, the family then called 911.

While on the phone, family members said they heard additional muffled gunshots.

Deputies arrived at the home and spoke with neighbors, who said they did not hear any gunshots.

Two dead in what appears to be a homicide-suicide in the Bull Mountain area of Washington County. RR — WC Sheriff's Office (@WCSheriff) February 16, 2017

UPDATE: Police say Foster and Malone stole $34k+ from their employer — Fahey Machinery. Theft reported Tuesday pic.twitter.com/E4XbJhZNMV — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) February 16, 2017

Neighbors also told deputies they saw the porch light outside their neighbor’s home turn off after family members exited the home.

While on scene, deputies said they saw interior lights being turned off inside the home.

After several unanswered phone calls, deputies said they did not have legal justification to enter the home.

Around 1 a.m. Thursday, family members re-entered the home and found both Malone and Foster dead.

Malone and Foster were a couple and had been living together for over a year, according to family members. There is no documented history of domestic violence for the couple.

Deputies told FOX 12 that the Tualatin Police Department had been investigating Malone and Foster for embezzlement. The two worked for Fahey Machinery in Lake Oswego and stole over $34,000 from their employer. The theft was reported Tuesday.

Preliminary information indicates Foster shot Malone and then shot himself.