× Community rallies behind family involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Kent

KENT, Wash. – A Kent family is ripped apart after a deadly hit and run crash on Saturday. Family friends say a mother of three was killed, a father and their teenaged daughter hospitalized.

The community is now rallying together to help, as police continue to find who’s responsible.

When news spread about a deadly hit and run on Pacific Highway Saturday night in Kent, Trudy Schug hoped it wasn’t anyone she knew.

“You don’t want to believe it,” said Schug. “You want to reach out and find this is a mistake.”

She soon learned the family inside one of the mangled cars was one she knew all too well. She taught their kids and those kids grew up with her own.

“Just knowing how loving, compassionate this family is, and how important their mom is, it’s heartbreaking,” said Schug.

Kent Police say someone ran a red light on Saturday night and plowed into the Tilfas family vehicle, killing a mother of three and hurting the father and their eighth grade daughter. Two of their other children weren’t inside. Police say the other car had been reported stolen and the driver ran off.

“I would hope that someone that knows something would come forward because it would really be nice to find out and hopefully find out and get closure for the family,” said Erick Schug, Trudy’s husband.

Trudy and her husband Erick are now leading up efforts to help the Tilfas family.

“We’re hoping that we can as a community to just raise the funds and do whatever we can to just lift that burden of responsibilities as far as the financial side goes,” said Erick Schug.

While the community continues to rally around them, police say they’ll continue their own mission–finding the person responsible.

“It’s devastating, a loss like that; it’s just heartbreaking,” said Schug.

If you’d like to help, family friends set up a gofundme account. https://www.gofundme.com/TilfasFamily