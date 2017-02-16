× Britax strollers recalled for injury risk

676,000 Britax strollers are being recalled because the company that makes the strollers says 26 children have been injured while using them.

The B-Agile stroller and BOB Motion stroller are designed with a detachable car seat that is supposed to move from the car to the stroller. Britax says the Click & Go mounts on many of the strollers are damaged, and can disconnect unexpectedly.

If you have one of these strollers, click here for more information about the exact model numbers affected in the recall.