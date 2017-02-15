× Video shows nighttime rescue of 2 beachgoers swept into cave along Oregon coast

WARRENTON, Ore. — The U.S. Coast Guard released video of a nighttime rescue of two beachgoers who were stranded Tuesday night deep inside a cave near Yachats, Oregon.

A Coast Guard helicopter crew was called to the scene and hoisted the two men to safety. They were taken to an air facility in Newport where local emergency responders were waiting for them.

Officials said both men were suffering from hypothermia, but there were no other major medical concerns.

The Lincoln County Fire Department requested Coast Guard assistance after receiving the report of a man falling into the water. The second man attempted to rescue him and both were swept into a nearby cave.

A helicopter crew happened to be performing a training mission nearby and was sent to the scene.

An Oregon State Police officer was able to spot the men and signal their location to the helicopter.

“When we saw a survivor peak his head out of the cave, the aircrew was overcome with relief but also an incredible sense of urgency,” said Lt. Zach Wiest, aircraft commander, Sector North Bend. “Together we devised a rescue plan and worked together flawlessly during the most technically challenging case any of us has ever been a part of.”

At the time, there were 6 to 8 foot seas and winds gusting up to 30 knots.