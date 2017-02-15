× This is already one of the wettest Februarys on record, and no end is in sight

SEATTLE – No, you’re not crazy. This year has been incredibly wet, even by the soggy standards of veteran Washingtonians.

Though the month is scarcely halfway over, it was already the sixth-wettest February on record by 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Q13 News meteorologist Walter Kelley said.

And no, things aren’t going to dry out anytime soon.

“Things are going to be soaking, with standing water on the roads through early Thursday,” Kelley said. “The rivers are running high and fast.”

The rain overnight tonight will put us in the top 4 wettest February's on record. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/eMIp2V3LJ3 — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) February 16, 2017

Seattle had reached 7 inches of February rain by Wednesday afternoon, with 1.31 inches falling by 3:30 p.m. Much more was expected through Wednesday night and Thursday.

The February record came in 1961, when Seattle had 9.11 inches. No. 2 came in 1951, with 8.76 inches, and No. 3 was 1996 with 8.35 inches.

It’s also one of the wettest years on record so far, cracking the top 5 measured through Feb. 15.