SUV allegedly involved in deadly hit-and-run found running outside hospital

TACOMA, Wash. — A SUV allegedly involved in a hit-and-run Tuesday night on SR 167 was found running Wednesday morning outside of Tacoma General Hospital.

A driver and passenger believed to be involved in the hit-and-run were not immediately found, Washington State Patrol troopers said.

The Green Saturn Vue allegedly pulled out of a side street at SR 167 and Gratzer Tuesday night, prompting a victim – who was killed – to swerve. The victim’s car rolled into oncoming traffic where it was hit by another vehicle.

Detectives found the running Saturn this morning outside of Tacoma General. The SUV is being brought to WSP crime lab for prints and DNA. pic.twitter.com/rkcpKkqPLV — Trooper T. Bartolac (@wspd1pio) February 15, 2017

The driver of the other vehicle was injured and taken to Tacoma General with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers said the female driver and male passenger in the SUV drove away directly after the crash.Troopers said they have leads on the pair, but those with any more information are encouraged to call Det. Meldrum at 253-538-3174.

47.252877 -122.444291