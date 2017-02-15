State Senate approves measure expanding prison education programs

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The state Senate has unanimously approved a measure that would expand education programs for inmates.

Senate Bill 5069 passed the chamber on Wednesday and now heads to the House for consideration.

The bill authorizes the state Department of Corrections to partner with community and technical colleges to provide associate degree programs. If approved by the Legislature, the measure would expand existing programs at the state’s prisons that provide basic education and job training.

Priority for the programs would be given to inmates within five years of release, and those serving sentences of life without parole, or who are on death row, would be ineligible.