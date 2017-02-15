× ‘Significant’ mudslide knocks out power, blocks West Seattle road

SEATTLE — A mudslide knocked out power to thousands of people early Wednesday morning in West Seattle.

Firefighters were called around 5 a.m. to SW Holden St & Highland Park Way SW. They say nobody was injured in the slide.

Seattle police called the slide “significant” and said Seattle Fire Department, Seattle Department of Transportation and Seattle City Light were working on it.

Seattle City Light said about 380 customers didn’t have power as of 6:30 a.m. As many as 2,000 customers were without power earlier in the morning.

Transportation officials closed Highland Park Way SW in the area and advised drivers to avoid the area altogether.

UPDATE: Highland Park Way SW is closed between SW Holden St and W Marginal Way SW due to a landslide. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/i9wxAhEbiE — seattledot (@seattledot) February 15, 2017

King County Metro advised bus riders to use the stop on 8th Ave SW, south of SW Roxbury St.

Transit Alert – Metro Route 131 is currently rerouted off of Highland Park Wy SW. Use the stop on 8 Av SW south of SW Roxbury St, UFN. — King County Metro (@kcmetrobus) February 15, 2017

This is a developing story and will be updated.