‘Significant’ mudslide knocks out power, blocks West Seattle road
SEATTLE — A mudslide knocked out power to thousands of people early Wednesday morning in West Seattle.
Firefighters were called around 5 a.m. to SW Holden St & Highland Park Way SW. They say nobody was injured in the slide.
Seattle police called the slide “significant” and said Seattle Fire Department, Seattle Department of Transportation and Seattle City Light were working on it.
Seattle City Light said about 380 customers didn’t have power as of 6:30 a.m. As many as 2,000 customers were without power earlier in the morning.
Transportation officials closed Highland Park Way SW in the area and advised drivers to avoid the area altogether.
King County Metro advised bus riders to use the stop on 8th Ave SW, south of SW Roxbury St.
This is a developing story and will be updated.