Plane hits deer while taking off from North Carolina airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Federal Aviation Administration officials say a plane struck a deer while on departure at Charlotte Douglas International Airport just before noon on Wednesday.

FAA officials told WSOC, that Jet Stream International 5320, a CRJ 700 aircraft, returned to the airport after declaring an emergency after it apparently struck a deer while taking off.

The plane hit the animal while taking off from runway 36 center around 11:45 a.m.

From Chopper 9 Skyzoom, the plane could be seen after it landed safely with emergency crews surrounding it.

The passengers were being evacuated from the plane, officials said.