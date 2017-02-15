Kitsap County agrees to pay student hit in crosswalk $5 million

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Kitsap County has agreed to pay $5 million to a former high school student who was hit by a truck in Bremerton while walking in a crosswalk.

The Kitsap Sun reports the settlement was reached after five weeks of arguments in Pierce County Superior Court.

In December 2012, 17-year-old Regina Monzon and her younger brother James were walking to Olympic High School when she was hit by a pickup truck whose driver didn’t see her.

Monzon was flown to Seattle with traumatic brain injuries and loss of most of her scalp.

Her attorneys claimed the county was responsible because the area wasn’t adequately lit.

Chief general counsel for the county Ione George says the settlement was better than gambling with a jury decision. The pickup driver declared bankruptcy.

James Monzon will receive $500,000 from the county.