× Idaho man’s pet squirrel goes NUTS on burglar

A would-be robber didn’t stand a chance against Joey.

You probably think that’s a person or maybe a guard dog, but this story has a nutty twist.

Adam Pearl walked into his Meridian, Idaho home Tuesday and realized something didn’t seem right.

“I came in the front door and well I saw snow prints out in the front driveway going to the back of the house so I thought something was awry because no one usually goes through the yard,” said Adam.

Adam was immediately greeted by his pet squirrel Joey when he got home, but then he started noticing a few doors were open. After making his way to the back bedroom, his fear was confirmed once he started looking at his gun safe.

“And I started looking at it and saw the scratches that are around the locking area and at that point I knew somebody was definitely in here messing around,” he said.

Adam called Meridian police and when Officer Ashley Turner came out to take a look, Joey just had to say hello.

“During her investigation Joey had run in the bedroom just screwing around like he always does between her legs and kind of startled her and she says ‘whoa what was that?’ Ahhh don’t worry about that that’s just Joey — pet squirrel you know,” said Adam.

Officer Turner asked Adam if Joey would bite.

“And I said well he usually doesn’t bite but you never know cause he is a squirrel.”

Turner went on her way only to return a few hours later with some of his stolen belongings and some unbelievable news.

“She said while she was questioning the individual he had scratches on his hands so she asked him ‘so did you get that from the squirrel?’ and he says ‘yeah, damn thing kept attacking me and wouldn’t stop until I left.'”

Now Joey is being hailed a hero.

“Nobody can believe it because who can say they have a squirrel that guards their house which is crazy. You can’t ask for much more than that. He is a pain in the butt, but he is great.”