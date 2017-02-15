× ICE says social-media rumors of checkpoints and sweeps are false

SEATTLE – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Wednesday night that widespread reports on social media of roundups and checkpoints designed to arrest illegal immigrants are not true.

On Wednesday afternoon, Q13 News began receiving a number of tips from viewers claiming there were ICE checkpoints in Burien, Kent, Federal Way and Lakewood.

A Q13 crew went to a commonly cited location in Burien and didn’t see any checkpoints or other federal law-enforcement activity.

“Reports of ICE checkpoints and sweeps or “roundups” are false, dangerous and irresponsible,” the agency said in the first of several tweets.

Any groups falsely reporting such activities are doing a disservice to those they claim to support. — ICE (@ICEgov) February 16, 2017

A spokesperson for Casa Latina said a widespread fear of deportation has sparked false rumors like this since President Donald Trump took office, and that those have escalated since Daniel Ramirez was arrested and detained in Seattle late last week.