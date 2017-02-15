Fliers targeting ‘illegal aliens’ found at WSU in Pullman

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Fliers encouraging people to report “illegal aliens” to immigration authorities were found on the Washington State University campus in Pullman.

The Spokesman-Review reports (https://goo.gl/Hn9yNy ) the fliers found Tuesday were similar to those found Monday at the University of Texas. The Texas branch of a self-identified white nationalist group called American Vanguard took credit. The Southern Poverty Law Center has identified it as a white supremacist group.

A WSU spokesman confirmed that students discovered the posters, which included a number for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

WSU President Kirk Schulz tweeted, “At WSU we want an environment that is welcoming for everyone and we continue to remain very supportive of our undocumented students.”