Federal judge may delay trial in lawsuit against CIA torture

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) _ Trial in a civil lawsuit brought in Spokane by three men who claim they were victims of CIA torture may be delayed because of disputes over secret documents.

Attorneys for the ACLU, who represent the three former detainees, told U.S. District Court Judge Justin Quackenbush on Tuesday that they have all the information they need to proceed in their civil lawsuit against psychologists Bruce Jessen and James Mitchell.

But The Spokesman-Review reported that attorneys for the psychologists and for the U.S. Justice Department continue to battle over the release of secret documents.

Quackenbush said the question of sensitive records and the upcoming deposition of one plaintiff in South Africa could cause him to delay the trial, which is currently scheduled for June 26.