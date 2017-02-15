× Detectives looking for Parkland dad who hasn’t been seen since Saturday

PARKLAND, Wash. – Pierce County sheriff’s detectives are investigating the disappearance of a 32-year-old Parkland dad who hasn’t been seen since Saturday.

Daniel O’Leary’s family said it’s completely out of character for him to disappear. Detectives haven’t found any physical evidence or other information leading them to believe he’s the victim of a crime.

O’Leary hasn’t been seen by his wife, daughter or other family since he left home Saturday. His car was found about seven minutes away with the lights on and the keys on the ground.

O’Leary is 5-foot-8 and 155 pounds with gray eyes and brown hair. He was wearing burgundy pants, a black shirt with white writing, gray shoes and a reflector jacket.

If you know anything about his disappearance, call the Pierce County sheriff’s office at (253) 798-4721.