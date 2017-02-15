× Crew of TV’s ‘Deadliest Catch’ mourn loss of Seattle-based crab boat Destination

SEATTLE — The brother of a crewman aboard a crab boat missing and presumed sunk in the Bering Sea says it’s likely no one will ever know what went wrong.

The TV show Deadliest Catch is mourning the lost vessel, writing:

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the crew members aboard the F/V Destination and their families.”

A Kitsap County woman said her husband is one of those missing men. Gail O’Grady was beside herself with worry Monday over her missing husband, Larry.

“He was one of the best men I ever met,” she said. “He’s got a lot of sad friends. I’ve not seen so many men cry.”

O’Grady said her husband, Larry, has been a fisherman in Alaska for decades. She got word the Destination went down Saturday morning. She was holding out hope for a miracle Monday.

“He was one of the best,” said Gail. “II didn’t know anybody who didn’t meet him and like him. He always had a smile on his face and he always wanted to do the best he could.”

Destination presumed sunk

Dylan Hatfield says a number of factors probably contributed to a capsizing Saturday morning of the 98-foot crab boat Destination with six crewmen on board.

Hatfield spent parts of seven seasons on the boat, and when he left, he was replaced by his brother, 36-year-old Darrik Seibold.

Hatfield says the boat may have iced up from sea spray freezing in 20-degree temperatures. He says a pump may have failed in tanks that hold water and help stabilize the ship in rough water.

Crew members disappeared without sending out a mayday call. Hatfield says that likely means the boat sank quickly.