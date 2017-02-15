Counting underway for Boeing union vote in South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Counting is underway for a vote that will determine if thousands of workers at Boeing’s South Carolina plant will be represented by a union.

Ballots are being counted Wednesday evening for the vote on representation by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

Nearly 3,000 workers were eligible to participate in Wednesday’s voting. Union officials said they expected results later in the evening.

The election comes two days before President Donald Trump visits the Boeing plant in North Charleston to join in celebrating the rollout of the first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner from the aircraft maker’s campus.