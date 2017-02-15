Boeing workers in South Carolina reject efforts to unionize plant

Workers at a Boeing plant in South Carolina have rejected an effort by the Machinists to unionize a plant.

The National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday released the results of the vote.

Nearly 3,000 production workers were eligible to vote in the balloting at the aviation giant’s North Charleston facilities.

For weeks, both Boeing and the union bought billboards, print ads, television and radio ads, urgings workers to vote for or against the unionization effort.

The Machinists initially tried to unionize the plant in 2015 but called off that vote because of what the union called a toxic atmosphere and political interference.

The vote comes two days before President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the Boeing plant for the rollout of the first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner from the aircraft maker’s campus.