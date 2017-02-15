× 12 students injured after school bus collides with vehicle in North Carolina

SNOW CAMP, N.C. – Twelve students were injured in a school bus crash in Alamance County Wednesday morning, according to Highway Patrol Master Trooper Chris Knox.

The wreck occurred around 7:29 a.m. at Beale Road and Mt. Hermon Rock Creek Road in the Snow Camp area of Alamance County. The bus was carrying 41 students from Southern Alamance Middle School and Southern Alamance High School.

Trooper Knox says a passenger vehicle pulled out in front of the bus, and the bus crashed into some trees. Nine students were treated at the scene, six middle school students were taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center after the treatment and one high school student was taken to Cone Memorial Hospital. All student injuries were minor.

Both drivers suffered non-life-threating injuries. The school bus driver was taken to Alamance Regional while the car’s driver was taken to Cone.