Woman airlifted to hospital after officer-involved shooting in Arlington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON, Wash. -- A woman was taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning in Arlington.

Authorities say an Arlington police officer shot a woman along N. Olympic Ave. Several streets in the area are blocked off as police investigate the shooting.

Earlier in the morning, officers were called to the report of a disturbance between a man and a woman. It was apparently at that point that the officer shot the woman.

Medics airlifted the woman to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where officials said she was in critical condition.

The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear. We don't know who the woman is or if she had a weapon.

The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team is taking over the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.