Police looking for green Saturn Vue allegedly involved in fatal hit-and-run crash on SR 167

TACOMA — Washington State Patrol troopers were looking Tuesday night for a green Saturn Vue from Federal Way that they say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash near Waller.

A state trooper said the green car, license plate number APL7862, came out of a side street at SR 167 and Gratzer, prompting the victim — who was killed — to swerve and then rolled over into oncoming southbound traffic where it was hit by another vehicle.

The driver of the oncoming vehicle was injured and taken to Tacoma General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol said the Saturn Vue that drove away was believed to be “returning to a Federal Way address.”