Oklahoma lawmaker wants father’s permission for abortions, calling pregnant women ‘hosts’

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Republican lawmaker who defended his description of pregnant women as “hosts” has won approval for his bill that would require women seeking an abortion to first receive written consent from the father.

The House Public Health Committee voted 5-2 in favor of the bill by Rep. Justin Humphrey, despite objections from opponents that the measure is unconstitutional. It now proceeds to the full House.

Humphrey acknowledged that the bill may not pass constitutional muster, but says he wanted to ensure fathers have a role in the abortion process.

A spokeswoman for the abortion rights group Planned Parenthood Great Plains described the bill as a “waste of taxpayer money.”

Here’s what Humphrey recently told the Intercept:

“I believe one of the breakdowns in our society is that we have excluded the man out of all of these types of decisions,” he said. “I understand that they feel like that is their body,” he said of women. “I feel like it is a separate — what I call them is, is you’re a ‘host.’ And you know when you enter into a relationship you’re going to be that host and so, you know, if you pre-know that then take all precautions and don’t get pregnant,” he explained. “So that’s where I’m at. I’m like, hey, your body is your body and be responsible with it. But after you’re irresponsible then don’t claim, well, I can just go and do this with another body, when you’re the host and you invited that in.”

The same committee also approved a separate measure prohibiting abortions based on the diagnosis of a fetal abnormality or Down syndrome.