Mount Vernon police officer shot in the head to be released from hospital today

SEATTLE — A Mount Vernon police officer recovering from a gunshot wound to the head on Dec. 15 will be released from the hospital on Tuesday, his family says.

“Dad is coming home!!” wrote April McClaughry, the daughter of officer Michael “Mick” McClaughry, on the family’s Facebook page.

“He will be coming home on Tuesday 2/14, yes Valentines Day! Not only that but it is also my mom and dad’s 39th wedding anniversary…”

On Dec. 15, McClaughry, 61, a father of three, was shot in the head and critically wounded while investigating a weapons offense call near Laventure Road in Mount Vernon. The men responsible, said police, were holed up in a home. An hours-long standoff ended with three people taken into custody and charged with attempted murder. Two of them are teenagers.

McClaughry was airlifted to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery and had been in its intensive care unit until Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Officials say McClaughry will give a statement at 11 a.m. from the hospital

April McClaughry said the family plans to have a private reception for him to meet his Mount Vernon Police Department co-workers and the family asked his supporters to respect his privacy.

“If anyone would like to line the streets we will be coming through between 1:30 – 2:30. Sorry for the hour long gap but it all depends on traffic,” April wrote. “If anyone would like to line the streets I’m sure my dad would love to hear everyones cheers! There are a few gathering places that will be available, these are:

* Continental Place near the MVPD

* Continental Place and College Way intersection

* Riverside and College Way intersection

“If there is, in fact, a turn out of people, there will be an opportunity for my dad and dignitaries to say a few words on a PA system before going into the private reception. So if you can make it, we would LOVE to see you all!”