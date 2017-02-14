It’s going to be wet, wet, wet!

SEATTLE — The next 36 hours look to be a soaker.

“Wednesday’s rain will push us into the top 10 wettest Februarys on record and it is only halfway through the month,” Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley said.

He added that “everyone” will get at least an inch of rain Wednesday, with more for the foothills and mountains. This will make for messy commutes during the morning and evening with standing water on the roads.

“Area rivers will run high and fast but the Skokomish will flood by Wednesday night,” Kelley said.

It will be windy Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with the strongest gusts up north of Seattle. Gusts for the metro will be around 35 mph and up to 5 0mph for the Bellingham area.

The mountain passes will be messy, too, with freezing rain so expect delays up there.

"Thursday through the weekend you can expect passing showers but not as wet as tomorrow," Kelley said Tuesday.