'I should have shot him,' says man hit with hammer in Arizona home invasion

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Glendale police are looking for two men who broke into a house and hit the homeowner with a hammer, KTVK reported.

Police said the men kicked in the back door at 8:40 a.m. and were met by the homeowner.

“I woke up,” the homeowner said. “The dude was standing in front of me, holding my legs, asking me where my gun was.”

One of the men hit the homeowner on the head with a hammer before they took off on foot.

The homeowner told police that he may know one of the two men.

“I let him do some work around the house and I paid him for it in the past,” the homeowner said.

He said one of the burglars asked him for his gun.

“I realized it was right next to me,” the homeowner said. “I grabbed it, pointed it at him and started yelling at him. Should have shot him but he took off running.”

Police said one of the men appeared to be in his mid-30s, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, 200 pounds with tattoos on his arms and face. The second man was wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt, hat and jeans.

“We do believe there was some sort of relationship,” Glendale Police Sgt. Scott Waite said. “Our victim made some reference to recognizing possibly the voice of one of the suspects.”

The homeowner had minor injuries and refused medical treatment according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

“These subjects were armed and forced their way into somebody’s home,” Waite said. “Whether they know the victim or not, these are obviously dangerous individuals we need the public to be aware of.”