× Federal ICE agents arrest Mexican immigrant ‘dreamer’ in Seattle — may be first case in country

SEATTLE (AP) — A man who was brought to the U.S. illegally as a child but was protected from deportation by the Obama administration has been taken into custody in the Seattle area in what could be the first case of its kind in the country.

Northwest Immigrants Rights Project Legal Director Matt Adams told The Associated Press Tuesday that 23-year-old Daniel Ramirez Medina was arrested Friday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Adams says he believes the young man was apprehended by mistake.

Adams says agents were at the Seattle home to arrest the man’s father and that they took both men into custody. Ramirez Medina has a work permit under Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. He’s being held in Tacoma.

Adams says the man is the first person he knows of with DACA status who has been detained.

Former Seattle Mayor Mike McGinn and Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., tweeted about the case Tuesday

Lived here since age 7. Now a parent of a three year old boy. No criminal record. A work permit under DACA. Deporting him is wrong. https://t.co/FYdG4wzWGt — Mike McGinn (@mayormcginn) February 15, 2017

https: