Enjoy the dry weather today, MJ says get ready for a SOAKER tomorrow!

SEATTLE -- Get ready for a soaker!

Q13 meteorologist M.J. McDermott says enjoy one last day of dry weather before rain moves in late Tuesday.

Overnight rain tracks inland with freezing rain expected in the Cascade passes through Wednesday morning.

Good graphic from the Nat'l Weather Service about tomorrow's challenging weather. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/GH7kS8F9mN — M.J. McDermott (@MJMCDERMOTT) February 14, 2017

Q13 meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson says a Freezing Rain Advisory is in place for central and eastern Washington (impacting I-90) overnight tonight through Wednesday morning.

West of the Cascades low temperatures in the upper 30’s to low 40’s; the rain will be heavy at times with strong east wind for the coast and north interior; highs in the low 50’s.

A Flood Watch for Mason County is on while the atmospheric river keeps rain at times through Thursday. Rain showers will decrease Thursday afternoon, high temperatures will cool in the upper 40’s. Windy.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy, chance showers, highs upper 40’s. On Saturday a chance showers with highs in the upper 40’s. Increasing rain by Sunday.