Bothell pizza joint hit by empty keg-stealing theif

A nationwide trend is hitting close to home for some local businesses.

Security footage captured a thief stealing empty beer kegs from Zeek’s Pizza in Bothell.

Police tell us this has been a growing issue both here, and across the country. Thieves will often take the empty kegs and cut them up to sell to recyclers, earning anywhere from $13 to $30 per keg.

“When this kind of stuff happens it just makes you angry. It’s hard to watch, it’s hard to watched it a lot now,” says Zeek’s owner Chad Grembos.

The crook got away with three empty kegs and a leaf blower for good measure.

The suspect is described as a man with a cast on his right arm, driving an early 2000’s Honda Pilot.

If you know who he might be, call Bothell Police.