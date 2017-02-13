× Ready for more soaking rain … and strong winds?

SEATTLE — Tuesday will be dry but we get back to the rain by early Wednesday.

“Wednesday will be very wet with the metro picking up an inch of rain,” Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley said. “This would give standing water to the roads for the commute times. The outlying areas, like the Olympics, will pick up tons of rain. Forks could see 8 inches of rain.”

Kelley said all that rain will have rivers running high and fast, with flooding expected for the Skokomish River in Mason County.

The winds pick up Wednesday night, with gusts over 35 mph for all. Stronger winds will hit the coast and around Bellingham.

"Thursday continues to be stormy in the morning but should mellow a bit by Thursday night," Kelley said.

This weekend looks colder, with the return of mountain snow and passing showers for the metro area.