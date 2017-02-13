Juan Acevedo-Giron: Dangerous gang member street named ‘Gargoyle’ — wanted for several crimes in Yakima

WANTED IN YAKIMA —

Yakima Police are asking for help to find convicted felon and dangerous gang member, Juan Acevedo-Giron, a.k.a. ‘Gargoyle.’

He’s a convicted felon who’s currently wanted for:

Indecent Liberties

Assault 2

Felony harassment – threats to kill

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Violation of a protection order

Officers say he’s considered ‘armed and dangerous.’

He has ties to Yakima and its lower valley areas.

He’s 22 years old, 5’8″ and weighs 200 lbs.

If you know where he’s hiding, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.

You’re guaranteed to be anonymous and you could be in line for up to $1,000 reward.