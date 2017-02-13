× Federal judge in Seattle expedites case against President Trump’s travel ban

SEATTLE – A federal judge who initially blocked President Trump’s temporary travel ban ruled in favor of Washington State once again.

On Monday federal judge James Robart ruled to expedite the case in his courtroom.

This means the Attorney General’s Office will not have to deal with the burden of a preliminary injunction phase which was next on the schedule. The case will head straight to trial.

Judge Robart says when the 9th circuit court of appeals heard the case last week they treated the hearing like a preliminary injunction. Robart says that gives his court the right to skip the preliminary injunction.

Three judges at the 9th circuit court of appeals refused to reinstate the travel ban last week after judge Robart issued a temporary restraining order against the president’s executive order on February 3rd.

As the case moves forward in Robart’s federal courtroom in Seattle, many immigrants across the country remain on edge.

For many immigrants, America symbolizes hope.

“The first time in 6 years felt home, safe,” Yara Buker said.

Journalist Yara buker fled Libya fearing for her life after losing relatives to ISIS.

“I fled oppression and justice to live in a proper way, I appreciate this opportunity so so much,” Buker said.

That appreciation quickly turning to anxiety for many immigrants with president Trump’s temporary ban on Libya and 6 other Muslim majority countries.

Although Washington state has so far convinced four federal judges to block the president’s policies, it’s only a temporary restraining order.

“We will continue to go through the court process and ultimately I have no doubt we will win that particular case,” President Trump said.

Although President Trump is alluding to an additional executive order in the coming days he has yet to concede to our state’s challenge meaning the future of immigration in this country could come down to Judge James Robart, a federal judge in Seattle.

“It’s an unusual experience to have a case essentially so important, so many people not just in our state but around the country,” Attorney General Bob Ferguson said.

Ferguson says he will use every legal tool and he has not ruled out deposing the president, getting Trump under oath.

The AG office could also seek documents and emails from Trump’s administration. The department has said throughout the process they don’t believe the travel ban is strictly based on national security. By using the discovery process they say they could find the president’s full motivation.

If the case continues in Robart’s courtroom, legal experts say the judge could pick apart the states’ case, and we could see different outcomes for people depending on their immigration status.

“It’s unlikely everything in the executive order is unconstitutional that’s not going to happen they will probably selectively invalidate certain provisions,” Seattle University law professor Won Kidane said.

For Yara who is here through a student visa, she’s decided to postpone any trips to see her family.

“It’s unfair to put us all under the same blanket eye I see myself as a very peaceful person I am no where near a terrorist,” Buker said.