Documents show safety issues led to major fine for Boeing

SEATTLE — Newly released documents show that Boeing paid $12 million in late 2015 to settle Federal Aviation Administration investigations into safety issues.

Our news partner The Seattle Times reports that though it was revealed in 2015 that Boeing paid the settlement, documents the newspaper obtained this month reveal the investigations came after a pattern of ignored procedures created quality issues on the production lines of Boeing and its suppliers.

The FAA found that Boeing repeatedly failed to follow protocols designed to guard against production errors that put safety at risk.

Some paperwork was falsified in that it was signed off as completed and checked when they were not. Other work was done without authorization.

Boeing officials say they are committed to quality and safety. They say none of the issues found in the investigation involved the immediate safety of flights.