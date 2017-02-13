Bow Wows & Books helps local kids learn to read

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two of the greatest joys of childhood – story books and dog – teamed up in Seattle Sunday. And it was all about encouraging kids to read.

Beginning readers practiced their skills by reading their story booked to some volunteer dogs as part of the “Bow Wows and Books” literacy program.

“The doggies are adorable. And fluffy. And cute. And good listeners,” SAID Sabah Saric, a 3rd grader who took part in the program.

The idea for the program is from “Project Canine,” a local non-profit that trains and certifies therapy dogs.

"The idea is the dog is very sensitive. They're very encouraging. They just kinda lay there and listen. And the kids get a chance in a non-judgmental environment to sit down and just read to the dogs,” said Steven Hansen, Program Director for Bow Wows and Books.

This is the fourth year for “Bow Wows and Books” at the Green Lake and Northgate public libraries.