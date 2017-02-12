× Wounded Oregon state trooper leaves hospital after 48 days

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon State Police trooper who was shot several times during a Christmas night shooting is out of the hospital.

Oregon State Police said in an email Sunday that Trooper Nic Cederberg has returned home. Cederberg is an Army veteran and seven-year veteran of the department.

Cederberg’s wife, Hayley Shelton, said in a Facebook post that they returned home Friday after 48 days in the hospital. While they have a long road ahead, she says she is confident her husband will face the next recovery phase with determination, strength and a positive attitude.

Authorities say the trooper was shot Dec. 25 by homicide suspect James Tylka following a car chase. Tylka was then killed by police. Officers pursued Tylka after finding his estranged wife dead outside his suburban Portland home.