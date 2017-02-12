UW’s ‘Chart Toppers’ Plum and Osahor are a winning combo – on and off the court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They’re the country’s best 1-2 punch... without a trademark name.

“No one really knows what to call us. Which is okay – we don’t have to be called anything,” Kelsey Plum said.

With Plum leading the nation in scoring and Chantel Osahor, the most dominant rebounder in the game, “Chart Toppers” might be fair.

“You know that song, ‘Started from the bottom now we’re here?’ That’s exactly us,” Osahor said.

On – and off the court – with a friendship that’s blossomed over the past year.

“It’s not even a friendship anymore – I think it’s past that. It’s more of like a sisterhood bond” Plum said.

“It took her a long time to get through to me – and me to her – but we finally just broke through,” said Osahor.

Kind of like the Huskies breaking through last season to reach their first Final Four.

“I don’t know if you’ve watched Grey’s Anatomy before, I always say she’s my person. She’s the Merideth to my Christina. Because I always say like ‘She is the show, but I make the show’ – and Christina totally makes the show – and Merideth is the show,” Osahor said.

It’s a fitting comparison at Hec Ed, where Plum’s often the main attraction.

“There’s no way that I’d be able to score the way I do because of the way that she gets me open, finds me in passing lanes and off-screens and stuff like that,” Plum said.

“We have this vision and this IQ to get together that really is kind of unstoppable,” Osahor said.

Unless they’re squaring off against each other in practice – where their competitive drive sometimes clashes – but in the end, makes them better.

“I don’t know it was in December – me and her had a huge fight and Neighbors didn’t know what to do because me and her just got after it,” Osahor said.

“She’ll beat me and talk smack and whatever – and of course me, I don’t take that very well so – we always go back and forth,” Plum said.

“That’s them and it’s that stubbornness – that unwillingness to not settle,” UW coach Mike Neighbors. “The high level of excellence – that’s how they’ve become the student athletes on and off the court that they have.”

And the chart-toppers they’ve become as outgoing seniors – leaving a legacy that will be etched in the record books for years to come.

“I’m just grateful I get to play with someone that loves the game and knows the game better than anyone in the country,” Plum said.